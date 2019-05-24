LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials at the Los Angeles International Airport are bracing for a record breaking Memorial Day weekend. The most recent travel forecast predicts an estimated 1.4 million people will travel through the airport over the long weekend.
The busiest days will be Thursday and Friday. High travel numbers are expected Sunday and Monday as fliers return.
Car traffic to and from the airport is also expected to be extremely busy, and the ongoing construction projects at LAX could slow down your travel plans as well.
If you are heading to the airport this weekend, officials suggest you add an additional 30 minutes to your standard routine. LAX has unveiled a new Twitter feed that includes real-time traffic, parking and TSA wait times.
Memorial Day weekend: LAX expecting 1.4 million travelers
TRAVEL TIPS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News