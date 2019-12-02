Travel

LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after Thanksgiving

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The holiday travel rash continued into Sunday evening at Los Angeles International Airport as thousands returned home following Thanksgiving.

The Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are projected to be "super peak" days with an estimated 246,000 travelers through the major travel hub, according to airport officials.

"It was very crazy busy... It's disorganized chaos, I believe," Trudy Petersen said about her experience.

LAX urged people to arrive early for their flights this week, including on Monday. The airport recommended visitors arrive three hours ahead of time if flying domestically and four hours for international flights.

"Tonight is one of the busiest travel days of the year and we continue to see heavy traffic in and around LAX," the airport said on Twitter Sunday evening.



Officials warned guests they should be prepared for congested parking lots, heavy traffic and plenty of foot traffic.

While some visitors complained of congested parking structures, others said finding a spot wasn't that difficult.

"It wasn't too bad, about 15, 20 minutes," said Andy Martinez.

Other passengers also arrived to face flight delays due to bad weather elsewhere. The airport said to expect ongoing heavy traffic and longer wait times for pickups due to weather delays on the East Coast.

Heavy traffic at LAX is also expected Monday.
