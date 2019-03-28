LAX parking changes: New Lot E opens as Lot C closes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heads up travelers, there are some parking changes underway at the Los Angeles International Airport. A new lot has opened, but popular Lot C is shutting down soon.A brand new parking lot - Lot E - opened on Thursday. It's located at 5455 W. 111th St., which is on the east end of the airport between Aviation and La Cienega boulevards.Lot E adds about 2,000 long-term spaces, and another 700 spaces will be added in June. But it is still smaller than Lot C, and it will likely fill up quickly, especially during the busy holiday travel season.But here's another change to keep in mind. Lot C, which many people are accustomed to parking in, will be closing on April 1. It's being converted to a space for construction and employee parking.Lot E is closer to the 105 and 405 freeways, but it takes longer to get to the terminal from Lot E, so travelers are advised to make plans accordingly. Lot E costs $12 per day, the same as Lot C.