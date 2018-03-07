TRAVEL

LAX travelers impacted as nor'easter prompts thousands of flight cancellations

EMBED </>More Videos

Travelers at LAX were impacted as thousands of flights were canceled due to a nor'easter. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of flights have been canceled as a nor'easter brings heavy snow and rain to the East Coast.

Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday were not spared as many of those flying into the Northeast experienced delays.

"I'm expecting a long one," New York resident Mike Mankin said Wednesday morning. "I'm not getting in until 8 p.m. East Coast time, so it's going to be a long travel day."

The nor'easter is expected to dump rain and snow across the Northeast, and major airports from Boston to Philadelphia will be impacted.

This storm comes just one week after another storm did extensive damage.

One piece of good news for those affected by delays is that many airlines are waiving fees for changing flights, but as always, travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellos angeles international airportairlineair travelsnow stormwinter storm
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
More Travel
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News