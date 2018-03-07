Thousands of flights have been canceled as a nor'easter brings heavy snow and rain to the East Coast.Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday were not spared as many of those flying into the Northeast experienced delays."I'm expecting a long one," New York resident Mike Mankin said Wednesday morning. "I'm not getting in until 8 p.m. East Coast time, so it's going to be a long travel day."The nor'easter is expected to dump rain and snow across the Northeast, and major airports from Boston to Philadelphia will be impacted.This storm comes just one week after another storm did extensive damage.One piece of good news for those affected by delays is that many airlines are waiving fees for changing flights, but as always, travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.