Long Beach Airport debuts daily flights to Hawaii

The Long Beach Airport has gone all out to celebrate new daily nonstop flights to Hawaii. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Long Beach Airport has gone all out to celebrate new daily nonstop flights to Hawaii.

"We were the first ones to buy tickets and we couldn't wait," said passenger Kimberly Pena. Pena's husband is from Hawaii. "My first-ever flight was on Hawaiian Airlines back in 1954, and now to get back to Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines from Long Beach, amazing," said Fred Pena.

Friday's flight was sold out, and departed with a traditional island blessing.

"The Hawaiian word we use is something called "ho'okipa," which is a Hawaiian word for hospitality," said Peter Ingram, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. "Our team does a great job of delivering to guests all the time."

The addition of Hawaiian Airlines comes as the airport itself is continuing to grow, including more flights offered by Southwest along with steady service from Jetblue.

The airport boasted 3.8 million total passengers last year.

"We are always looking to raise a profile and add new destinations which helps us diversify and makes a healthier airport and happy for travelers," said Long Beach Airport Director Jess Romo.

For the next two weeks, the airline is offering a one-way ticket to Honolulu for $229 for travel between Aug. 27 and Nov. 14.
