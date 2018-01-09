TRAVEL

Long Beach Airport to offer daily flights to Hawaii in June

Hawaiian Airlines announced it will offer daily, non-stop flights from Long Beach Airport to Honolulu starting June 1. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Travelers, rejoice! There will soon be a new way to get from Southern California to Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin daily non-stop flights between Long Beach and Honolulu this summer, offering another convenient option for direct service to Hawaii.

Flights will be available starting June 1.

The airline will utilize a new fleet of narrow-body A321neo aircraft to provide U.S. West Coast guests non-stop travel to more islands.

This will make Hawaiian Airlines the fifth airline to run flights in and out of Long Beach.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travellong beachair traveltravelairlineLong BeachCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Beach bus to Santa Monica a cheap option for summer fun
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LA County airports to receive $36M for infrastructure projects
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News