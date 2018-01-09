Long Beach Airport to offer daily flights to Hawaii in June

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Travelers, rejoice! There will soon be a new way to get from Southern California to Hawaii.
Hawaiian Airlines will begin daily non-stop flights between Long Beach and Honolulu this summer, offering another convenient option for direct service to Hawaii.
Flights will be available starting June 1.
The airline will utilize a new fleet of narrow-body A321neo aircraft to provide U.S. West Coast guests non-stop travel to more islands.
This will make Hawaiian Airlines the fifth airline to run flights in and out of Long Beach.