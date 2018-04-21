Long Beach creates app offering free shuttle rides to downtown area

Getting a ride in Long Beach just got a lot less expensive.The city launched a shuttle service offering free rides downtown. You have to download The Free Ride app.Not only is the ride free, but the emissions are free as well. TFR uses zero-emission electric vehicles.The shuttles run Sunday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.The free rides were made possible through $100,000 from Prop A funding. The pilot program finishes at the end of May.