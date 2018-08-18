TRAVEL

This dizzying glass-bottom bridge lets you see through to the ground 500 feet below

EMBED </>More Videos

A new glass-bottomed bridge China's Liaoning province spans the length of nearly four football fields across a canyon in Benxi. (CCTV)

BENXI, China --
Thrill-seekers in China now have another glass-bottom bridge to explore.

The newest suspension bridge in northeast China's Liaoning province spans the length of nearly four football fields across a canyon in Benxi. Those who make the trek across the bridge can look through its glass bottom and see the tree canopy approximately 500 feet below.

More than 10,000 people showed up on Friday for the bridge's grand opening ceremony, CCTV reported.

The dizzying glass-bottom bridges and walkways have become a popular attraction in China, with several built across the country in recent years. The glass-bottom bridge at the Hongyagu Scenic Area in Hebei is the longest of its kind in the world, spanning 1,600 feet and suspending visitors more than 700 feet from the ground.

In 2015, one of the country's glass-bottom bridges cracked when a tourist dropped a thermos on the Yuntaishan walkway. The top pane of the three-layer bridge shattered, and authorities had to evacuate the structure for repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldchinaengineeringbridge
TRAVEL
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
Beach bus to Santa Monica a cheap option for summer fun
More Travel
Top Stories
Man fatally struck after trying to carjack drivers in Mead Valley
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
3.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Big Bear area, USGS says
1 killed in shooting on 91 Freeway in Cerritos
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to middle school
VIDEO: Woman throws coffee on hired contractor at Century City apartment
Robber who forced couples to have sex at gunpoint at gets 148 years
Meet Regina Scott, LAPD's 1st black woman deputy chief
Show More
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
Gavin Newsom says he would run CA as 'positive alternative to Trump'
Santa Clarita equine therapy program seeks new home
6.0 earthquake shakes Costa Rica near Panama border
8th-grade teacher reported missing in Santa Clarita
More News