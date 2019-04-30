Travel

Marriott offers 'Homes and Villas,' luxury home-sharing rentals

Hotel giant Marriott is getting into the home-share rental business.

Marriott International announced Monday the latest venture will be called 'Homes and Villas.'

Just like Air BNB, Marriott says it will offer properties in cities all over the world. But unlike its home-sharing competitor, Marriott will focus on upscale and luxury properties.

According to Marriott, travelers will be able to rent properties through the Homes and Villas' website beginning next week.

Two-thousand homes in more than 100 cities will be listed for renters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrental propertyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News