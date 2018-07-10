TRAVEL

Metro replacing fabric seats with vinyl for better cleanliness

EMBED </>More Videos

Metro is replacing thousands of cloth seats on two rail lines with vinyl, which is easier to clean and maintain. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Metro is replacing thousands of fabric seats on two rail lines with vinyl, which is easier to clean and maintain.

While fabric seats may be a little softer for rail riders, they also collect dirt and grime.

"I'm not comfortable with the cloth seats," said Ginger Blannon, one Metro rail rider. "You have a lot of homeless people who sleep on them and I know they have no place to go but still they bring other things with them."

The change is expected to save money as well as improve cleanliness for riders.

"Vinyl seating is much easier to clean and much easier to maintain," said Metro spokesman Dave Sotero. "It's also going to save us money in operations costs."

Vinyl seats have already been installed on some Metro rail cars.

Metro officials said all 104 cars on the red and purple lines are getting the new vinyl seats.

That means eventually some 5,000 seats will be replaced, two cars at a time, over the next several years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelmetromass transitLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Beach bus to Santa Monica a cheap option for summer fun
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
LA County airports to receive $36M for infrastructure projects
Thick smoke from Ferguson Fire blocking views of Yosemite
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
More Travel
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News