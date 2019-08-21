Metrolink train fatally strikes woman on tracks in Sylmar; Antelope Valley line partially closed

LAPD says a woman died while crossing the railroad tracks in Sylmar Tuesday.



Witnesses say even though the crossing gates were down & the train horn was blaring, she was wearing headphones and staring at her phone.



She crossed at the sidewalk which has no barrier and was hit — Rob Hayes (@abc7robhayes) August 20, 2019

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparently distracted woman was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in Sylmar, prompting a partial shutdown of the Antelope Valley line.The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of North San Fernando Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.No one onboard Metrolink Train 208 was injured, the LAFD said.According to witnesses, the woman was wearing headphones and staring at her cellphone shortly before being hit. Onlookers said the crossing gates had been lowered and the train's horn was blaring at the time.The Antelope Valley line was closed between Newhall and Sylmar as an investigation was conducted, according to Metrolink's Twitter account. Train passengers were shuttled to other train stations.