Midwest storm may impact LAX customers on major travel day

Sunday is one of the busiest travel days of the year and it's being slowed down, including in Southern California, by severe weather across the Midwest.More than 30 million Americans in 15 states are under weather alerts as a fast-moving winter storm is expected to blanket much of the central Midwest from Missouri to Chicago.The severe weather means flight delays that will likely impact travel at Los Angeles International Airport. More than 2.5 million people are traveling through LAX during the Thanksgiving travel season, and more than 200,000 are expected to pass through on Sunday alone.As of 7 a.m., some flights coming in from affected areas such as Chicago were beginning to arrive at delayed times. At least one Southwest Airlines flight heading to Kansas City was also canceled.Travel problems are expected to increase as the day goes on and the storm moves in.The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Other parts of central plains and Great Lakes region are under a winter storm warning. In total, the storm could dump a foot or more of snow in some places.As of Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting no major flight delays in the region. But that is set to change when the storm reaches the Chicago area. Chicago is home to one of the nation's major airline hubs.To check on flight delays and cancellations at LAX, visit