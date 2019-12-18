Millions expected to fly out of LAX through holiday season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You're going to have to deal with huge crowds if you're planning to fly out of Los Angeles International or you have loved ones flying into one of the busiest airports in the country.Los Angeles World Airport officials are forecasting about 5.9 million passengers will fly in and out of LAX over the next couple of weeks.Among the busiest and craziest will be this Thursday, and then Sunday and Monday.There will be more airport police officers on duty to help you navigate through the traffic and terminals.Airport Police Chief Cecil W. Rhambo says "Our goal is to provide security, direction and assistance to enhance the guest experience here at LAX. Our focus will be to maintain an orderly flow of traffic and passengers through the central terminal area."Many of you who are flying out of LAX will be packing gifts. Don't wrap them.Keith Jeffries with the Transportation Security Administration says wrapped gifts are screened just like any other item. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening technology in carry on or checked baggage area, a TSA officer may have to unwrap that gift to determine what it is.Travelers are asked to fly with unwrapped items or place them in a gift bag for easy access.One way to avoid the stress of going to and from the airport is to use the Flyaway buses. Michael Christensen with LAWA says all these buses use the dedicated inner bus lanes on the lower level, meaning they will avoid all of the central terminal traffic, a tremendous advantage if you want to get in and out quickly.