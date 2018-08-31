More than 1.1 million to pass through LAX over Labor Day weekend

It's getaway Friday for the long Labor Day weekend - and more than 1.1 million people will pass through Los Angeles International Airport over the next four days.The airport warned travelers to give themselves plenty of time to get to their gate. As for drivers - prepare for traffic!AAA recommends travelers wait until early morning Saturday to drive out to their holiday destination.They also warn drivers not to drink and drive and avoid distractions such as texting.Friday is expected to be busiest day of the weekend as more than 245,000 people will travel through LAX.