TRAVEL

More than 1.1 million to pass through LAX over Labor Day weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

It's getaway Friday for the long Labor Day weekend - and more than 1.1 million people will pass through Los Angeles International Airport over the next four days. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's getaway Friday for the long Labor Day weekend - and more than 1.1 million people will pass through Los Angeles International Airport over the next four days.

The airport warned travelers to give themselves plenty of time to get to their gate. As for drivers - prepare for traffic!

AAA recommends travelers wait until early morning Saturday to drive out to their holiday destination.

They also warn drivers not to drink and drive and avoid distractions such as texting.

Friday is expected to be busiest day of the weekend as more than 245,000 people will travel through LAX.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveltrafficlabor dayholidayAAAlos angeles international airportLos AngelesSouthern CaliforniaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
New Bob Hope USO at LAX offers troops a place to relax
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
More Travel
Top Stories
UTLA members cast ballots in favor of strike-authorization
Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley leaves at least 4 dead
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Domestic violence suspect in custody in NoHo after chase
Thousand Oaks man arrested for allegedly dumping pee on car
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
New Mexico Greyhound crash: 8 killed, 3 kids among dozens injured
Show More
Presidents, pop stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul
CA lawmakers approve bill to extend last call to 4 a.m.
Washington says goodbye to John McCain
IE student arrested after alleged school shooting threat
24 arrested after months long investigation into MS-13 gang in CA
More News