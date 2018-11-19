TRAVEL

Thanksgiving travel: More than 4 million people driving for the holiday

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than four million people in Southern California will be driving for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, up more than five percent from last year according to AAA.

It is the largest number of drivers for the holiday in 13 years, AAA says, and the worst time to be on the road will be Wednesday afternoon between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The worst place to be at that time is on the 5 South from San Juan Capistrano to Oceanside, where drive times are expected to double.

The good news for drivers is that gas prices have gone down 26 straight days, dropping nearly 20 cents a gallon in the Southland. Riverside County has the cheapest gas in the region right now, with a gallon averaging $3.58.

For those traveling by air this week, the Los Angeles International Airport is expected to be the nation's second busiest airport in the country behind Atlanta. The worst time to drive to LAX is expected to be Tuesday night.
