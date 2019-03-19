Travel

Need a ride to Coachella and Stagecoach? FlixBus will take you there

A bus service is offering rides to Coachella and Stagecoach this year.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bus service is offering rides to Coachella and Stagecoach this year.

FlixBus will host departures from Burbank, Long Beach, downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica and many other locations.

Prices range from roughly $30 to $50. The buses feature free Wifi, power outlets, and riders can check one free bag.

Festival season in the desert kicks off with week one of Coachella - the weekend of April 12.

There's also a plan in the works to use Amtrak service to help alleviate the heavy traffic to and from Coachella.

