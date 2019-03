Need a ride to Coachella and Stagecoach? FlixBus will take you there

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bus service is offering rides to Coachella and Stagecoach this year.FlixBus will host departures from Burbank, Long Beach, downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica and many other locations.Prices range from roughly $30 to $50. The buses feature free Wifi, power outlets, and riders can check one free bag.Festival season in the desert kicks off with week one of Coachella - the weekend of April 12.There's also a plan in the works to use Amtrak service to help alleviate the heavy traffic to and from Coachella.