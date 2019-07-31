LAX passengers will now be greeted by celebrity voices to get them in an L.A. mood

Feels good to be in the same league as @redturn2 – third baseman on the best baseball team (cough-cough @Dodgers). As one of our #LAXVoicesOfLosAngeles, Justin Turner’s voice will greet guests at our terminals starting today. Go Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/ceuxjE0bf2 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles International Airport is welcoming people to the airport with the help of several celebrities, including ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.Several recorded greetings will be played as people arrive at the airport starting Wednesday.Here's what you might hear at one of the terminals:Other celebrities who lent their voices to welcome passengers include Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and renowned local chef Susan Feniger.L.A. Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel will greet flyers in both English and Spanish.Airport officials say more celebrities will be added to the roster of welcoming voices.