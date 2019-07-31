Travel

LAX passengers will now be greeted by celebrity voices to get them in an L.A. mood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles International Airport is welcoming people to the airport with the help of several celebrities, including ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

Several recorded greetings will be played as people arrive at the airport starting Wednesday.

Here's what you might hear at one of the terminals:

"Hi, I'm Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome to LAX. We apologize for all the construction but you'll forget all about it once you get on the 405. Anyway, we hope you enjoy your stay in Los Angeles. And if you need anything at all, call Matt Damon, he has no friends."

Other celebrities who lent their voices to welcome passengers include Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and renowned local chef Susan Feniger.



L.A. Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel will greet flyers in both English and Spanish.



Airport officials say more celebrities will be added to the roster of welcoming voices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countycelebritytravellos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County; pilot's status unknown
Riverside police: 2 girls possibly abducted by mom's boyfriend
10 Freeway in Ontario reopens after fatal crash, downed power lines
Man arrested for second attempted kidnapping in San Jacinto
$50 million donated to Children's Hospital L.A.
U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Show More
Teen cancer survivor receives big surprise from SoCal Subaru dealership
First Hello Kitty-themed dental office in the US puts dent in dental phobia
San Pedro has a snail problem. Here's how you can help.
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Legendary Broadway director, producer Hal Prince dies
More TOP STORIES News