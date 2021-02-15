SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana has secured a direct flight to Hawaii.
Starting Saturday, people can book tickets from Orange County's airport to the Aloha state.
The route will offer daily flights beginning May 6 at 8:30 a.m. The return flight will leave Honolulu at 12:50 p.m. Hawaiian time.
Hawaii currently has a mandatory 10-day quarantine in place for people without a negative COVID-19 test. John Wayne offers rapid testing on site with results back within 30 minutes.
Orange County's John Wayne Airport now offering direct flights to Hawaii
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News