Los Angeles is already home to some of the busiest freeways and airports.Now one of the world's biggest cruise ships is pulling into port.Norwegian Cruise Line's Bliss will set sail out of LA on Friday.At more than 168,000 tons, it's one of the 10 largest cruise ships of all time - and the largest to ever be based out of LA.Bliss has an amusement park and water park for its 4,000 passengers to enjoy.It will cruise from LA to the Mexican Riviera and the Panama Canal.