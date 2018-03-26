TRAVEL

Pain at the pump: Gas prices continue to climb in Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

If you've filled up your tank lately, you've felt the pain at the pump. The increasing prices will not be pumping the brakes anytime soon. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. --
If you've filled up your tank lately, you've felt the pain at the pump. Unfortunately, the increasing prices will not be pumping the brakes anytime soon.

Sunday marked the 20th day in a row that gas prices increased in Los Angeles County to a little over $3.54 per gallon. In addition, for the 17th time in 19 days, the price of gas in Orange County increased to $3.50 per gallon.

Unfortunately, prices are expected to keep going up.

Nationally, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66. The increase brings the price of gas to 32 cents a gallon higher than it was at this time last year.

Experts say higher barrel prices, last year's gas tax increase and refineries shutting down to prepare for summer are among the reasons the price of gas has gone up so much.

In California, the price increase is due to switching from winter blend to summer blend gasoline.

"We're just in the start of that process, and what we're seeing is the market starting to purge that winter blend fuel to make room for the summer blend fuel. That summer blend fuel is more expensive to produce and that cost is passed along to the consumer. Typically, that summer blend fuel is about 15 to 20 cents higher per gallon," said Doug Shupe of AAA.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.54 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.22 in St. Louis.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traveldrivinggas pricesmoneycarsconsumerSouthern California
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
More Travel
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News