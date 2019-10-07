Hollywood Burbank Airport sees sharp increase in passenger numbers thanks to added flights

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a good summer for Hollywood Burbank Airport, which saw passenger activity take flight.
Officials report there were about 86,000 more passengers in July - an increase of about 19% compared to 2018.
Almost all of the airlines sold more tickets, thanks in part to added flights including American Airlines' new route to Dallas.
Spirit Airlines was a new addition this year.
The airport also collected more than $400,000 from fliers using rideshare apps.
