Hollywood Burbank Airport sees sharp increase in passenger numbers thanks to added flights

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a good summer for Hollywood Burbank Airport, which saw passenger activity take flight.Officials report there were about 86,000 more passengers in July - an increase of about 19% compared to 2018.Almost all of the airlines sold more tickets, thanks in part to added flights including American Airlines' new route to Dallas.Spirit Airlines was a new addition this year.The airport also collected more than $400,000 from fliers using rideshare apps.