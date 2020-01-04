Travel

People across California standing in line at Department of Motor Vehicles to get Real ID

By and ABC7.com staff
People across California are standing in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles to check an important item off their 2020 to-do list.

They're working on getting a Real ID, but it has been a confusing process for many.

DMV's reported some customers have not been able to verify their passports when applying for the Real ID, The Los Angeles Times reported. It's unclear what's causing the problem, but residents can provide other documentation when applying, such as an original birth certificate.

Alejandra Sanchez of Boyle Heights got it done and is now walking her relatives through the process.

"I came to help my brother because this is his first time. I already helped my mom and dad," said Sanchez. "The last time I came in, they didn't qualify. You have to go back to your house and you don't want to do that because look, look at the line," she added.

The DMV advises people visit their website for helpful tips on filling out the application. Using a checklist is advised as well as watching an interactive video.

"I brought my birth certificate and social, and it's been smooth sailing ever since," said Rameko Rumph who recently moved to Southern California from Ohio.

Oct. 1 is the deadline to have a Real ID or other federally compliant identification in order to travel domestically. A passport can be used and is still required to travel internationally.
