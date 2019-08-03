Travel

26,000 Irvine customers without power, flights grounded at John Wayne Airport after substation fire

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at an electrical substation in Orange County caused a power outage that left 26,000 customers in Irvine without power and grounded all flights at John Wayne Airport, officials said.

Southern California Edison said the substation caught fire at 6:20 p.m. Friday and was affecting customers in Irvine and Newport Beach. The substation was later de-energized but sustained damage.

Crews were working to restore power.

The outage knocked out power for all three terminals at John Wayne Airport and prompted all inbound flights to be diverted.

The airport also reported a full ground stop in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m.



The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a substation near Jamboree Road and Michaelson Drive, believed to be the site of the fire.



Power to the terminals slowly started to come back on around 9 p.m. but an airport spokesperson said there would be no more departures and planned on resuming operations by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Guests who were supposed to pick up passengers are advised to call the airline to get information on where diverted flights would be landing.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
