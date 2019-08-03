28,000 Irvine customers without power, flights grounded at John Wayne Airport after substation fire

Update 1: There is currently a full ground stop. Any inbound flight to JWA will be diverted. Guests who are picking up passengers are advised to call the airline for more information. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019

[IRVINE, CA] #OCFA is currently in UNIFIED COMMAND with #irvinepd & #sce for a vault fire near Jamboree & Michaelson. This same vault fire may have caused the power outage at #johnwayneairport OCFA is also assisting JWA. For more details, contact JWA PIO. pic.twitter.com/bQR9sFZbMD — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) August 3, 2019

Update 2: JWA is in a full operational stop. No arrivals or departures. All inbound flights are being diverted, all outbound flights cancelled. Please check with your airline for more information including flights scheduled to depart tomorrow. — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) August 3, 2019

As a result of the power outage, a Care and Reception Center has been set up at Northwood High School, 4515 Portola Parkway. The facility is available as a cooling center or for those who need shelter. #IrvineOutage pic.twitter.com/pQujPyq5Er — IPD (@IrvinePolice) August 3, 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at an electrical substation in Orange County caused a power outage that left 28,000 customers in Irvine without power and grounded all flights at John Wayne Airport, officials said.Southern California Edison said the substation caught fire at 6:20 p.m. Friday and was affecting customers in Irvine and Newport Beach. The substation was later de-energized but sustained damage.Crews were working to restore power.The outage knocked out power for all three terminals at John Wayne Airport and prompted all inbound flights to be diverted.The airport also reported a full ground stop in a tweet shortly after 7 p.m.The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a substation near Jamboree Road and Michaelson Drive, believed to be the site of the fire.Power to the terminals slowly started to come back on around 9 p.m. but an airport spokesperson said there would be no more departures and planned on resuming operations by 7 a.m. Saturday.Guests who were supposed to pick up passengers are advised to call the airline to get information on where diverted flights would be landing.A reception center was set up at Northwood High School as a cooling center or for those in need of shelter during the power outage.The cause of the fire was under investigation.