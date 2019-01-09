The Transportation Security Administration told ABC sister station KFSN-TV on Wednesday, "According to (the Department of Homeland Security), California's extension has been extended through April 1, 2019, to allow sufficient time to complete the review of their REAL ID compliance certification."
"This extension allows all valid California driver licenses and identification cards to continue to be accepted for federal purposes, such as boarding commercial aircraft and entering federal facilities...," a statement from the DMV stated in part.
California's previous extension for its Real ID program was set to expire tomorrow.
If the extension had expired, all California driver's licenses and ID cards could have been declared invalid for domestic air travel.
The DMV blamed the government shutdown and the federal government's lack of response for the delay in receiving the extension.
Late last year, Homeland Security notified the DMV that its process for providing residents with federally recognized identification cards is not adequate.
Because of the inadequacies, those who have received those cards will have to submit additional documentation to validate their IDs.
Real IDs began to be issued in response to the 9/11 Commission's ruling, which required states to have a standardized, more secure ID for travelers boarding domestic flights.