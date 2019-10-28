Rideshare pick-ups by Uber, Lyft and taxis at Los Angeles International Airport will end Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Big changes are coming to Los Angeles International Airport this week.
Starting Tuesday at 3 a.m., travelers will have to go to a separate lot to catch an Uber, Lyft or Taxi.
Shuttles to that lot will run every five minutes and LAX says the trip to the lot shouldn't take longer than 15 minutes because the shuttles will have their own lane. You can also walk to the new lot.
Airport officials think the new system will streamline traffic.
The changes will only affect pick-ups, not drop-offs.
