travel

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

EMBED <>More Videos

Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises

NEW YORK CITY -- It's a significant step forward for the cruise industry.

The CDC has given Royal Caribbean the green light to run test cruises.

According to multiple reports, the cruise company will be able to conduct these simulated cruises late next month using volunteer passengers.

The tests are required for any ship that is not guaranteeing most passengers and crew members will be vaccinated.

The approval is a significant step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been able to operate in the U.S. - its most lucrative market - since March 2020 after virus outbreaks and deaths on several ships.

Back in March, Royal Caribbean announced its first "fully vaccinated" cruises would depart Israel and sail to the Greek Islands starting this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelvacationtravelcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Japan says US travel advisory for COVID won't hurt Olympians
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
Las Vegas will fully reopen, return to pre-pandemic guidelines in June
So, do you need a Real ID to fly or not?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer increases to $200K
California and US agree to allow big offshore wind farms
Should a Democrat run in Newsom recall? Cruz Bustamante says no
After Oxnard boy, shoots self, police seize guns, drugs, from home
Belcampo Meat Co. admits errors at Santa Monica location
Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passenger
'Little Mermaid' actor Samuel Wright dies
Show More
SoCal activists reflect on what George Floyd changed
'Cruella' tells origin story of Disney villain
Dallas 4-year-old killed: Father speaks out about tragedy
LAPD, activists examine mistakes made in handling Floyd protests
Parachutist gets stuck in power lines in Lake Elsinore
More TOP STORIES News