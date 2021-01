SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Santa Monica Pier will be closed on weekends through the end of January in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.The pier will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays on the following days:Sunday, January 10Saturday, January 16Sunday, January 17Monday, January 18Saturday, January 23Sunday, January 24Saturday, January 30It's not clear yet if those closures could be extended into February."Stay safe out there, friends, and we'll get through this together!" the pier posted on Instagram.