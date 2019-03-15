Travel

Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons

EMBED <>More Videos

Some newlyweds taking solo trips instead of going on honeymoons. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 14, 2019.

The honeymoon is over, at least for some newlyweds.

According to the New York Times, more and more couples are spending their first days of marriage on solo trips.

The article dubbed the trend "the unimoon."

One couple told the Times they simply couldn't agree on a post-wedding destination.

The groom wanted to go to France, while the bride wanted to visit Canada.

So instead of spending their days off work resenting the other's choice, they each took time alone to unwind and relax, saying they had their whole lives to be together.

Even though new research says one in four Americans say they get more out of travel when doing it alone, most online seemed to agree the idea of a solo honeymoon doesn't bode well for a couple's future.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhoneymoonbig talkers
TOP STORIES
Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun
Santa Anita horse deaths: LA County DA's Office joins investigation
Charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized, police say
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Show More
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Home Depot looking to hire 2k LA-area employees
More TOP STORIES News