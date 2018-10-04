Southern California gas prices climb in last 7 days

Gas prices are barreling toward their highest level in four years.Nationally, prices are at approximately $2.90 a gallon. In Southern California, it's much higher.Thursday's average in Los Angeles is $3.85, which is 12 cents higher than a week ago.In Orange County, it's $3.81, up 13 cents since last week.The price at the pump in the Inland Empire is approximately $3.77, also 13 cents more expensive than it was in the area just last week.Lastly, in Ventura County, the price per gallon is $3.82, up 12 cents in the last seven days.