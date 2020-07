EMBED >More News Videos A privately funded high-speed rail project from Victorville to Las Vegas isn't going anywhere for now.

LOS ANGELES -- A plan to build a high-speed train between Southern California and Las Vegas got a boost after the rail company in charge of the project received permission to build along Interstate 15.XpressWest entered into a lease agreement with the California Department of Transportation to construct the rail line on I-15s median.Approximately 135 miles of the 170-mile rail system will be in California.The project will be privately financed. It expects to first complete a link between Las Vegas and Victorville, California, with plans to eventually extend the line another 80 miles to Los Angeles.