Southwest Airlines adds Palm Springs as new destination

PALM SPRINGS (KABC) -- Southwest Airlines announced Friday it will begin year-round service to Palm Springs International Airport later this year, subject to requisite government approval."The addition of Southwest Airlines to Palm Springs International Airport is fantastic news which will have a positive impact on Palm Springs businesses, residents, visitors and the entire Coachella Valley as we all work to recover from the COVID19 pandemic,'' said Palm Springs City Manager David H. Ready."Palm Springs is a great California destination,'' Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly said in a weekly video message to the employees."Southwest has long carried more customers to, from, and within the Golden State than any other airline.''Kelly made the announcement that Southwest would be serving Palm Springs in connection with a similar announcement about service to Miami International Airport."Our service to both of these airports will bring new, relevant options for our core customers,'' Kelly said. "Gradually, they're rediscovering leisure travel across the country as their own situations allow.The airline announced it will start year-round service to the airport later this year pending government approval."Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleetwith demand for very popular destinations.''An initial flight schedule is expected to be announced soon, according to the company said.