Southwest Airlines discontinues some nonstop flights out of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southwest Airlines says it's discontinuing nearly 20 nonstop routes nationwide next year, including several out of Los Angeles International Airport, to free up planes for flights with stronger demand.The changes are set to take effect January 6.The airline will no longer fly nonstop from LAX to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Omaha and Pittsburgh.The company says one-stop flight service will still be available for the cities.