Southwest Airlines dropping some nonstop flights out of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southwest Airlines will no longer fly nonstop from Los Angeles to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Omaha and Pittsburgh.

The changes are set to take effect January 6th.

The airline says it's dropping nearly 20 nonstop routes nationwide next year to free up planes for flights with stronger demand.

The company says one-stop flight service will still be available for the cities.
