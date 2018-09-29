TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after calling flight attendant racial slur

Southwest Airlines passenger removed from plane to Houston after yelling racial slurs at flight attendant

CHICAGO --
A Southwest Airlines flight traveling to Houston from Chicago was delayed after a passenger was removed from the plane for yelling racial slurs at flight attendants.

Witnesses say the woman became upset with the flight attendant when she was told to put her table up to prepare for takeoff.

In the video recorded by another passenger, you can see the woman using graphic language and saying the N-word.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement to sister station ABC13:

On Flight #5593 with scheduled service from Chicago Midway to Houston Hobby on Saturday morning, our reports indicate that a Customer refused to comply with our Flight Crew's instructions after boarding and before the flight departed Chicago. The customer became unruly and verbally abusive toward our flight attendants, and the decision was made to return to the gate to deplane the Customer, where she was met by local law enforcement officers. Our employees handled the situation professionally with grace and class, and we do not condone or tolerate such profane and unruly behavior on board our aircraft. Once the customer deplaned the aircraft, the flight resumed to Houston Hobby, arriving about an hour later than originally scheduled.

ABC13 blurred the passenger's face because she has not been charged.
