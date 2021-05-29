Southwest Airlines delays alcohol service after recent unruly passenger incidents

southwest airlines

DALLAS -- Southwest and American Airlines are pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers.

Assaults on flight attendants on the rise, the FAA reports, and one Southwest employee lost two teeth after an attack by a passenger.



Southwest planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, the airline said it was delaying the move.

A Southwest spokesman says the decision might disappoint some customers but is the right decision in the interest of safety.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants union has raised concern about selling alcohol again.

She says there were 477 incidents of misconduct by passengers on Southwest planes in a recent 5-week period.

American Airlines announced it will extend its alcohol suspension in the main cabin through Sept. 13. This aligns with the expiration of the federal mask mandate.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that airlines have reported 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 cases in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are required by federal rule.

ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report
