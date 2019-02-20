TRAVEL

Southwest cancels hundreds of flights, blames mechanics' union

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics, suggesting that they are purposely grounding planes in order to gain leverage in new contract negotiations.

DALLAS --
Southwest Airlines is lashing out at the union representing its mechanics, suggesting that they are purposely grounding planes in order to gain leverage in new contract negotiations.

Southwest had canceled more than 400 flights - 10 percent of its schedule - by midmorning Wednesday.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven says the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association has a history of work disruptions and says the airline is considering all options to fix its operations.

The union says that Southwest is "scapegoating" mechanics, and warned that the conflict "does not bode well" for safety at one of the nation's biggest airlines.

Southwest has tangled with the union before - it has two pending lawsuits against it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairlinesouthwest airlinesairport newsair travellabor unionsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Eyewitness This: Bill could nix I-5 speed limit, Grand Canyon radiation
American Airlines denies man was on flight from LA
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
More Travel
Top Stories
LIVE: Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of Newport Beach girl
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
Bicyclist dead after being struck by 3 vehicles in Koreatown
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Eyewitness This: Free med school tuition, SoCal megastorm, Yosemite's 'firefall'
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
Pomona man arrested, charged with murder in 1990 Inglewood cold case
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Porter Ranch triple homicide was not random attack, police say
Newsom visits SoCal cities to collaborate on affordable housing
Sketch released of El Monte attempted rape, kidnapping suspect
More News