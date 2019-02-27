air travel

Southwest gets FAA OK for flights to Hawaii from California

EMBED <>More Videos

Southwest Airlines just announced its plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include, Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona.

Updated an hour ago
DALLAS -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it has granted Southwest Airlines approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping the airline's effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.

The Dallas-based airline's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, said Southwest will announce timing for selling tickets and beginning flights in the coming days.

The FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice.

Southwest plans to launch flights to four of the Hawaiian islands, including Oahu, where Honolulu is located. It will fly from four cities in California: San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego.

CEO Gary Kelly has left open the option of adding flights between islands, which would encroach on markets dominated by Hawaiian Airlines.

Southwest needed FAA certification of its ability to operate long, over-water flights with twin-engine jets where the options for emergency landings are few. In recent weeks Southwest has operated several test flights with FAA personnel on board to monitor such things as navigation and communications.

Southwest hoped to begin selling Hawaii tickets last year, but that had slipped even before the 35-day partial government shutdown, which began in late December and resulted in the furlough of thousands of FAA employees.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiiair travelbusinessfaaus worldsouthwest airlinescalifornia
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights, blames mechanics' union
Severe turbulence rocks flight from Orange County
Two LA-based flights struck by lightning, forced to divert
Here's how planes get de-iced
TOP STORIES
Upland PD identifies 7-month-old allegedly killed by her mom
Updated 29 minutes ago
Culver City baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death
Updated 2 hours ago
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Updated 4 minutes ago
West Coast drivers spend 20 mins more on roads, AAA study finds
Updated an hour ago
Skip rush hour traffic and FLOAT
Updated 20 minutes ago
Antoinette Harris, ELA College player, earns football scholarship
Updated 22 minutes ago
Man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa
Updated 6 minutes ago
Show More
Fullerton: 2 women hospitalized after car slams into building
Updated 3 hours ago
Newest Gerber baby makes history
Updated an hour ago
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles
ADL, Garcetti denounce DTLA mural as anti-Semitic
Eyewitness This: Female athlete makes history, Union Station art, more diaper-changing stations in LA
More TOP STORIES News