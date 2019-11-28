Travel

Southwest plane blows tire upon landing at Burbank; no injuries reported

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southwest Airlines airplane blew a tire while landing in Burbank Wednesday afternoon.

The nose wheel tire on the plane reportedly blew as it landed at Hollywood Burbank Airport around 4 p.m.

The plane, which originated in Sacramento, was able to taxi to the gate on its own after the mishap.

Airport officials say the pilot was able to land so smoothly despite the blown tire that most passengers were unaware of the problem.

No injuries or other issues related to the flight were reported.
