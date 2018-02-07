TRAVEL

Southwest Airlines' sale offers $40 one-way flights from Los Angeles to Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southwest Airlines is running a flash sale that includes one-way tickets from Los Angeles to Las Vegas starting at $40 - but you better act fast.

Customers have until the end of Wednesday to book their flight at the discounted rates.

The sale also includes one-way flights from Las Vegas back to Los Angeles starting at $40.

In addition to the $40 one-way fares to travel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, other notable deals include one-way tickets from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento starting at $29.

Prefer taking off from Burbank? There are deals for you, too. One-way tickets from Burbank to San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose or Sacramento also start at $29.

One-way tickets from Long Beach to Oakland or Sacrament also begin at $29.

According to Southwest, 21-day advance purchase is required, and seats, travel days and markets are limited. Domestic travel is valid from Feb. 27, 2018 to May 23, 2018. Check out Southwest's full list of terms and conditions here.

To view the entire list of flights available through this sale, visit www.southwest.com/html/promotions.
