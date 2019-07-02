Travel

Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in 2 minutes

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- If you were looking forward to "Live Mas" this summer, that window closed in less than two minutes.

Taco Bell enthusiasts wasted no time reserving their rooms at the new Taco Bell Hotel. Reservations sold out rapidly.

Rooms at the Palm Springs pop-up start at $169 per night. The rooms feature Taco Bell decor and artworks.

Guests will wake up to a room service breakfast and dine on a variety of tacos, burritos, and other cheesy items throughout the day - catered by Taco Bell, of course. The company will also serve exclusive food items by the pool all weekend long.

Eating food isn't the only activity at the resort.

Guests can spend their days floating across the pool on giant inflatable sauce packets while sipping drinks from the Baja Bar. The resort also boasts a salon, dive-in movies and a gift shop.

The hotel will be open from Aug. 8 to 12.

