DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Taxi workers rallied outside Los Angeles City Hall Friday to voice their concerns about the upcoming ban on ride-share curbside pickup at LAX.
Many cabbies insist the ban is just not fair. They want city leaders to intervene in the LAX decision and allow them to continue picking up passengers curbside.
"According to the Department of Transportation, ride-hail vehicles now account for 25% of airport congestion. Taxis account for just 4.5%," said Saba Waheed with the UCLA Labor Center.
MORE: LAX to end curbside pickups by ride-share companies, taxis beginning Oct. 29
Ride-sharing has already taken a heavy toll on cab drivers, who say eliminating curbside pickup is one more blow they just can't take.
Ride-share drivers told Eyewitness News that they understand cabbies are struggling, but they stress it's hard for them, too.
"This is a new kind of industry that's popped up and I wish them the best of luck," said Julie Lopez, a ride-share driver.
Cabbies say they do have allies at City Hall, but they also admit the clock is ticking, and with the curbside pickup ban just days away they may be running out of time to make their case.
Taxi workers protest LAX curbside pickup ban for cabs, ride-share companies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News