Traffic between Las Vegas to LA moving again several hours after 15 Freeway closure

The freeway, which helps connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas, was closed in both directions Friday morning from Baker to Primm across the Nevada state line Friday. It was opened up for motorists several hours later, according to Caltrans.
The agency said the closure was due to multiple car wrecks and ice on the road. Drivers had been urged to avoid travel to and from Las Vegas until further notice.
I-15 is now fully open at Mountain Pass between Baker and Primm. Both directions open. Enjoy and be safe everyone. Thank you for your patience.— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 27, 2019
A heavy snowstorm prompted closure of the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass Thursday. It also caused the closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, which remains closed.