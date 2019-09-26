Travel

Travelers have 1 year before deadline to obtain REAL ID cards

If you've had to catch a flight recently, you may have started to notice signs informing travelers that they'll be required to show what's called a REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the United States.

It looks similar to a regular driver's license, but a few small changes are necessary to fly or enter federal facilities, starting October 1, 2020.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline, you'll need to use a valid passport to fly.

"States have been working on this for several years, dating back to 2006, 2007," said Mark Howell, a spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration.

A REAL ID is designed to be tougher to forge. It was recommended by the 9/11 commission.

Depending on the state, the card has a gold star or black star in the corner, which is easily spotted by TSA agents. It indicates the traveler is REAL ID-compliant.

"We want to make sure that those security features are there so we know the folks getting on airplanes are who they are," Howell said.

To obtain a REAL ID, applicants must provide one document proving identity, one document proving their social security number, two documents proving residency and one document proving a signature.

The process must be completed in person at a Department of Motor Vehicles.

"If it's necessary, then I just need to go get it done," said Dane Jordan, a traveler. "If I have to stand in line at the DMV, I'd rather get it out of the way."

Traveler Nancy Reinhard said, "If it makes us safer, then absolutely, I don't mind doing it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltraveltsau.s. & worldtravel tipsairport security
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moreno Valley school attack: Emotional vigil held for Diego
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
EB 10 Fwy. shut down in West Covina after crash leaves 1 dead
Report: 7.5 million Californians potentially exposed to toxic chemicals in water
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Caltech receives $750M donation for climate research
Person-of-interest sought in hit-and-run that killed 2 in South LA
Show More
Authorities seize hundreds of animals from Lake Forest reptile rescue
Mother faults Democratic donor Ed Buck in son's overdose death
2nd arrest made in connection to death of rapper Mac Miller
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
Biden talks Trump impeachment inquiry on 'Jimmy Kimmel'
More TOP STORIES News