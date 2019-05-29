Travel

TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year

Forgetful travelers are giving the Transportation Security Administration a nice financial boost.

Airport screeners collected $960,105.49 in unclaimed money from the nation's airports.

READ THE FULL REPORT

The agency says it always tries to make sure all traveler property, including loose change, finds its way back to the proper owner.

However, anything they can't return gets deposited into a special fund account and directed to critical aviation security programs.

So far, the TSA has not expended any of the funds collected last year, but in previous years it's used funds to pay for checkpoint maintenance, translation and checkpoint signage into different foreign languages, PreCheck, and Adjudication Center system enhancements.

The John F. Kennedy International airport collected the most loose change last year at $72,392.74. Chicago's O'Hare International Airport came in fourth at $49,597.23.

Here are the five airports in which TSA collected the most in FY2018:

1) John F. Kennedy Intl (JFK) $72,392.74
2) Los Angeles Int'l Airport (LAX) $71,748.83
3) Miami Int'l Airport (MIA) $50,504.49
4) O'Hare Int'l Airport (ORD) $49,597.23
5) Newark Int'l Airport (EWR) $41,026.07
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsmoneytsau.s. & worldcoins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News