Travel

United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, fewer than expected

United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the pandemic.

Still, that's fewer furloughs than United predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs.

The number of furloughs is being reduced because thousands of United employees have taken early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence.

The breakdown by group of affected workers is as follows:

Airport Operations 2,260
Catering Operations 320
Contact Centers 430

Flight Operations 2,850
Inflight Services 6,920
Management and Administrative 1,400
Network Operations Center (NOC) 180
Technical Operations 2,010

Total: 16,370

The involuntary furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves billions more in payroll aid to the nation's airlines.

United already got $5 billion, and that money came with a prohibition on furloughs or layoffs until Oct. 1.
Previously, the airline said it had taken numerous measures to cut spending and avoid layoffs, such as cutting executive pay and establishing hiring freezes.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfurloughsunited airlinescoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldlayoffunemploymentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
LA County sheriff says deputies shot, killed Dijon Kizzee after he reached for gun
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting grandson due to skin tone
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update
OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
Show More
Criminal charges loom amid 1-year anniversary of Conception boat fire
Disney announces season 2 premiere date for 'Mandalorian'
Security, doorbell videos capture Dijon Kizzee shooting
Nike is launching its first maternity collection
California could lose political power with new census
More TOP STORIES News