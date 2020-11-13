With holiday travels approaching, United Airlines announced it will be disinfecting airport terminals to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The airline said this is part of the United CleanPlus commitment to enhance safety for travelers and it will be using a Clorox Electrostatic sprayer at 35 of its busiest airports - this includes ticketing lobbies and terminals.
United says spraying will happen a few times a week, and it plans to do it nightly by early December. While some airports have already been doing their own cleaning, United says only some have been using the electrostatic spraying.
"At the beginning of this pandemic, we laid out our United CleanPlus commitment of putting health and safety at the forefront of the travel experience," said Mike Hanna, senior vice president of airport operations at United. "In teaming up with Clorox, we've worked with their experts to enhance our cleaning procedures and roll out state-of-the-art products throughout the United journey to give our greater customers confidence when they travel. This is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our layered approach to safety."
According to United, the electrostatic spraying system is similar to the electrostatic spraying technology used onboard aircraft and will be used to spray surfaces in ticketing lobbies, terminals, gate rooms, employee spaces and United Club locations. The disinfecting solution is EPA-approved to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
To learn more about United's CleanPlus visit its website.
The video above is from a previous story.
SEE ALSO:
Families opt for small vacations over big holiday gatherings
What to do if you're vacationing during COVID-19 pandemic
United Airlines using new Clorox Electrostatic sprayers to disinfect airport terminals
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News