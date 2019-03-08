Travel

Spring break warning: US State Department issues security alert for travel in Mexico

As thousands of spring breakers head south to Mexico, the U.S. State Department has issued a security alert.

The U.S. government is urging tourists to be on guard following reports of sexual assaults and people being served unregulated alcohol.

The security alert advises vacationers to know your drinking companions and stay in a group of friends who have your safety in mind.

The State Department also is urging travelers to take out health insurance that covers visits to Mexico.
