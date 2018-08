Utah offers winter getaways not too far from LA

EMBED >More News Videos Enjoy the gorgeous views and endless snow at Utah's Snow Basin.

It's that time of year when Southern Californians want to play in the snow! If you love to ski, then you know that Utah has some of the greatest snow on Earth, and it's just a quick flight to open up a whole new world of fun in Ogden and Davis County.Known as a "mom and pop" resort, Powder Mountain gets about 500 inches of snow every year! There are over 1,000 acres of expert chutes and bowls which means there is tons of space for every skier and boarder. And since they don't make any snow, carving is as easy as pie. http://www.powdermountain.com (See video above).If skiing is more about the "experience," then the gorgeous vistas at Snowbasin won't disappoint. From the top of Needles Gondola you can admire the whole Ogden Valley. Snowbasin always makes snow so you can be sure you're in for a full day on the slopes. https://www.snowbasin.com/ Riding a fat bike is a breeze with wider tires. They're perfect for someone who doesn't like to ski or board but wants to get out and enjoy the snow. There are miles and miles of Nordic trails in Ogden County, so a fat biking adventure can last for hours!When people think of Utah, they usually don't think of amazing liquors, but New World Distillery in Eden, Utah, is taking spirits to a whole new level. Their state-of-the-art facility produces gin, vodka, agave and a whole lot more. If you're interested, you can take a distillery tour, sample and buy their distilled liquors. Enjoying a delicious cocktail is a fun way to relax after a long day on the slopes.Once upon a time, historic 25th Street was known for its brothels, political scandals and gang rivalries. It was even known as "Salt Lake City's devious little sister," and has been breaking the perception of conservative Utah for more than 100 years. Today, it's a great place for visitors, art collectors, foodies and outdoor enthusiasts. http://www.historic25.com/ Hearth on 25th is a restaurant and lounge that feels like you're stepping into a speakeasy with its dark and rustic décor. Their unique offerings include game like yak and elk, and will put some meat on your bones! All their pastas are housemade and with seasonal menu changes, there will always be a hearty dish to go with their craft cocktails. http://www.hearth25.com/ The Shooting Star Saloon is perhaps the oldest business and bar in Utah! It became a saloon in 1879, even surviving 14 years of Prohibition. There are hundreds of $1 bills and currencies from all over the world taped to the ceiling. It's estimated that there's about $14,000 hanging up there! The menu is simple, but done right with $3 beers and $5 burgers. https://www.facebook.com/ShootingStarSaloon/ At Social Axe, you throw axes (yes, this is a thing!) at bull's-eye targets and challenge your friends to see who has the best throw! It's like a darts game's big brother and it's amazing! Your experience starts with a safety lesson and then a coaching session. After everyone is comfortable, you get to play a series of challenges. Axe-throwing arenas can be booked by the hour, ahead of time or you can walk-in. https://www.socialaxethrowing.com At Antelope Island State Park, you can hike, mountain bike or ride horseback through the trails and enjoy beautiful views of Great Salt Lake and island scenery. There are sandy beaches, campsites, and the Historic Fielding Garr Ranch, which was first established in 1848. https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island/ Strap on your helmet and get ready to ride! There's more than one way to enjoy Mother Nature and nothing is quite as fun as snowmobiling through gorgeous scenery. Peak Adventure Rentals lets you do it your own way, with no tour guides and 24-hour rentals. http://peakadventurerentals.com/ MacCool's is the real deal when it comes to Irish food. Their spread is more than just a wee bit authentic, with Guinness stew, Irish soda bread, pot pies and more. If you want a Guinness the way it was meant to be enjoyed, MacCool's does the full 119-second pour. https://www.facebook.com/maccools/ Family-owned since 1964, Mrs. Cavanaugh's is a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth! You can take a tour of the chocolate factory, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for $1 a person. It's a fun outing for the family, and chocolate candies and ice cream sampling are included in the tour. You can also order sweets online: http://mrscavanaughs.com/ SeaQuest has exhibits and activities for all ages that take you through rainforests, deserts, and even the deepest parts of the sea. Swim with stingrays, feed toucans, look at sharks, see the snakes and more! This is one wild interactive experience! https://utah.visitseaquest.com/