How to save on air travel by tricking your internet browser

You can score low prices on flights by tricking your internet browser.This trick is pretty simple to do if you use a VPN, or virtual private network.You can choose the location you want to connect to.For instance, if you select a VPN in Portugal, your location will show up as Portugal.Then, when you open a search for flights, you'll see rates you wouldn't otherwise be offered.I found rates on flights to Brazil for $1,700 when logged in from the U.S. But after masking your location as Brazil, you can find flights for around $700 on airlines that didn't even appear in search before.This trick doesn't just work with travel."You can save on software subscriptions, streaming services, music," said VPN expert Drew Page.Many VPNs are free and easy to download. But experts recommend not using the free services, since they often have the right to sell your data to third parties.